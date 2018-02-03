AGARTALA: Former BJP Tripura unit president Ronajoy Kumar Deb today resigned from the party after he was denied a ticket by the saffron party for the February 18 Assembly election.

Deb was the BJP Tripura unit president from 2001 to 2006.

"Since the party has decided not to nominate me from 55 Bagbasa assembly constituency in the forthcoming assembly elections... I have decided to resign from the party with immediate effect," he said in a letter to the state BJP president Biplab Kumar Deb.

The BJP is contesting 51 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly. It has left nine seats for its alliance partner the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).