MUMBAI: Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, would be produced before a Delhi court in connection with a money laundering case next week.

A special court for the Enforcement Directorate cases in Delhi had directed that she be presented before it.

"The court (in Mumbai) has allowed the production warrant, which means she will be taken to Delhi on Monday and produced before the court there," said a prison official.

The ED has registered a case against INX Media, its founders Peter Mukerjea, former media baron and his wife Indrani, and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ED sleuths had interrogated Indrani and Peter Mukejrea in prison here last year.

INX Media has been accused of violating Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) guidelines while receiving investments from Mauritius.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti is also an accused in the case, which relates to FIPB approval granted in 2006 for receipt of funds by INX Media.

The anti-money laundering agency has claimed that Karti Chidambaram received money from INX Media to use his influence for grant of FIPB approval when his father was the Union finance minister.

The Mukerjeas are facing a trial in Mumbai for conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012.