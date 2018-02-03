Three killed in road mishap in Jammu and Kashmir
By ANI | Published: 03rd February 2018 09:35 AM
Last Updated: 03rd February 2018 09:35 AM
BUDHAL: Three people died and 20 others were injured after the mini-bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Budhal near Jammu's Rajouri on Saturday.
A chopper was also brought to airlift the critically injured passengers, who were then taken to the state-run hospital in Jammu.
The other wounded have been admitted to the district hospital at Rajouri.