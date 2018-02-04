JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government today said a student "detained" in Madhya Pradesh by the Railway Protection Force has been released and is on his way home.

The force had arrested a 22-year-old Kashmiri man for travelling with a small LPG cylinder at the Vidisha railway station in Madhya Pradesh earlier this week, an RPF subinspector said.

Mohammed Idris was arrested on the night of January 31, and a local court granted him bail yesterday, he said.

Idris, a resident of south Kashmir's Anantnag district, was part of a group of students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology which went to Bhopal for a training course.

"The group of students from SKUAST after completing their training course at Bhopal boarded a train for Delhi.

"Reportedly, in the train a woman clicked a photograph of the man and posted on social media with a caption which created confusion and railway police detained one of the students.

"However, on the intervention of SKUAST and police authorities, the student has been released and is on his way back to Kashmir," Parliamentary Affairs minister A R Veeri said in the Assembly.

Veeri made the statement after opposition members raised the issue in the House.

They also raised concerns about the thrashing of students from the state in Haryana.

CPI(M) leader and MLA M Y Tarigami suggested adopting a resolution to appeal the Centre to ensure safety of Kashmiri students studying in educational institutions outside the state.

"Cutting across the political divide, this House should pass a resolution urging the prime minister to condemn such incidents on the floor of Parliament.

"Subsequently he (PM) should assure safe and secure environment for Kashmiri students, businessmen, labourers and others working in various states of the country," Tarigami said.

Reacting to the reports of thrashing of Kashmiri students in Haryana's Mahendragarh last evening, he said a hate campaign has been unleashed on Kashmiris outside the state and it has patronage of "communal forces" in the country.

"Such incidents have serious implications. The prevailing uncertain situation in Kashmir gets compounded by such incidents.

"This (Haryana incident) is not an isolated incident against Kashmiris. In the past, similar incidents have happened in Rajasthan and other states," Tarigami added.