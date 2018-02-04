PUNE, MAHARASHTRA: Retired Army Captain Ravindra Kumar Bali, who used to reside on the foothpath near Pune Cantonment was found dead on late Thursday night.

Bali was bludgeoned to death by unknown miscreants between 12 a.m. to 1 a.m, informed the police.

The police said a cement block was used to murder the 65 –year-old.

Police suspect that the victim was attacked for money.

"The watchman of a bungalow, who saw two people assaulting Bali and fleeing from the scene, alerted the police," said a Lashkar police officer.

As per reports, Bali was an officer of batch of 1970 and was posted at engineering department in the National Defence Academy (NDA) Pune.

He also worked with some IT companies, but was living on the footpath of Pune Cantonment area.

He was not in contact with his family or any relative. The police informed that nobody was willing to accept Bali’s body.

Bail’s funeral will be conducted on February 5 at Sasoon Hospital Pune.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.