PUNE: At least five people were killed and two others injured in a collision between two vehicles in Pune’s Lonavala town on Saturday.

The deceased include three women.

According to the police, “The mishap took place as the drivers could not control the speed and rammed into each other.”

The deceased have been identified as Pooja Gaikwad, 23, Pithla Sagadda, 21, Savita Rai, 26, Soviet Rai, 21 and Joab Mohammed, 30.

Further details are awaited.