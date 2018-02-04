CUTTACK: Former India cricketer Debasis Mohanty today filed a written complaint with the police alleging that some mischievous elements have been uploading obscene and offensive materials about him on the internet using his and his wife’s photographs.

The former India fast bowler made the complaint in the cybercrime complaint cell here at the police headquarters.

“These vulgar things are appearing in the internet for over two years now. In 2015, I had brought this to the notice of the state crime branch police and after that had ignored them completely hoping that good sense would prevail upon the uploader and they would be deleted from the internet,” Mohanty said.

He said when things did not change, he was left with no choice but to make a formal complaint with the police.

When asked if he has any idea about the culprits or suspects any of his acquaintances to be behind the act, the cricketer, who represented India in two Test matches and nearly 50 one day internationals in the late 1990s, said he would not hazard a guess.

A crime branch officer confirmed that the cybercrime complaint cell has received a written complaint filed by Mohanty.

“The complaint cell will go through the nature of the complaint and submit it before the authority with suggestions if a case is to be registered in this connection and whether to initiate criminal proceedings or not,” the officer said.