PANAJI: A Goa Police SIT probing the Rs 35,000 crore illegal mining scam on Saturday filed a chargesheet against former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat and others in yet another case of illegally condoning a delay in renewing a mining lease.

A spokesperson for the Special Investigation Team, which functions under the Crime Branch, said that statements of 25 witnesses had been recorded in the 700-page chargesheet.

"Accused Digamber Kamat, then Chief Minister of Goa and Mining Minister (2007-2012) had condoned delay for renewal of a mining lease, by overruling observations of two IAS officers... The state government had no powers to condone delay as per law.

"Taking advantage of illegal condonation, the leaseholders entered into an agreement with Magnum minerals thereby transferring the rights of lease, without approval of state and central government and were allowed to mine iron ore with the blessings of Kamat," the spokesperson said.

The chargesheet also states that the illegal condonation of delay caused a loss of Rs. 135 crore to the state exchequer.

Former Goa Mines Secretary and Indian Administrative Service officer Rajiv Yaduvanshi, who is currently attached to the Delhi government, has already turned approver in the case.

Kamat, who is presently a Congress legislator, has already been chargesheeted by the SIT, in yet another similar case last month

