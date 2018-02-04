SRINAGAR: The opposition political parties have sought deferment of Panchayat polls in the State during the All Party Meeting (APM) convened by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday to take a call on holding of panchayat elections in the State.

Mehbooba chaired the APM in Panchayat Bhavan Jammu today to discuss the issue of holding panchayat elections in the State.

The APM was attended by the representatives of Peoples Democratic Party, National Conference, BJP, Congress, CPI(M), PDF, National Panthers Party, Awami Itihaad Party and DPN.

While addressing the representatives of political parties, Mehbooba said the panchayat polls have not been held in the State for a long time.

“It has created a vacuum on the ground. The MLAs are there but there is nobody look into the problems being faced by people,” she said.

Mehbooba had last month made a surprise announcement that panchayat polls would be held in the State from February 15.

The panchayat polls in the State were scheduled to be held in 2016 but were postponed due to unrest in the Valley that year following killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in an encounter with security forces and tension in Kashmir in 2017 over civilian killings and surge in encounters.

Sources privy to the APM said during the meeting, the leaders of opposition parties said situation in Valley was not conducive for holding of panchayat polls in the State and sought its deferment.

They said the opposition parties stressed that the government should have taken the opposition parties into confidence before taking any call on holding of panchayat polls in the State and slammed the government for making a surprise announcement last month about holding of panchayat polls from February 15 this year.

“When bypolls to Anantnag parliamentary seat were deferred last year due to security concerns, how come the situation is conducive for holding panchayat polls in the State now. The government has to ensure the safety and security of the candidates contesting the elections. It is responsibility of the government to provide safe environment for polls and safety to the contestants,” the opposition leaders said during the APM.

Sources, however, said BJP representatives favoured holding of panchayat polls in the State and opposed its deferment.

Independent MLA from Langate, Er Sheikh Abdur Rasheed said atmosphere was not conducive for holding Panchayat polls as on date.

He said central government seems to be in much hurry and is pressurizing state government to conduct Panchayat Polls. “When internet service is being snapped frequently, protests have become a routine, civilian killings are taking place, it makes no sense to hold Panchayat elections”.