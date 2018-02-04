SRINAGAR: A madrassa teacher has been arrested in a north Kashmir town for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy, police said on Sunday.

The police said they had received a written complaint on January 28 from a student (name withheld) of a local seminary in Kreeri town of Baramulla district.

The boy accompanied by his father alleged that on December 20 Mufti Hilal Ahmad Ganie, who teaches in the seminary, called the student in his room after morning prayers and sexually assaulted him.

The police said it has conducted medical formalities and recorded statements of witnesses.