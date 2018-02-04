The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File | AFP)

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a second supplementary chargesheet against the terrorists who had attacked the Adivasi Community in Shantipur village in 2014.

The chargesheet was filed on February 2 in a Special NIA Court.

In the incident that took place on 25 December 2014, the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB) terrorists killed 12 villagers and injured three.

According to the chargesheet, the killings and injuries were caused due to “indiscriminate firing with sophisticated weapons”.

The evidences till date have been collected by the NIA on the basis of field investigation as well as technical and forensic reports against the accused persons.

The accused terrorists are still absconding, while further investigation is going on in the matter.