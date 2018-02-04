JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Sunday alleged that the state government was promoting anti-national forces in the valley.

The party made the statement after the state government withdrew stone-pelting cases against 9,730 people in the state and passed a new rehabilitation policy for the surrendered militants.

JKNPP chairman Harsh Dev Singh told ANI, "Such actions are promoting anti-national forces in the region and are demoralising the army."

He accused the state government of taking a U-turn on its zero-tolerance policy against the anti-nationals.

He termed it as the politics of appeasement that could have dangerous ramifications.