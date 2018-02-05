HYDERABAD: With the Narendra Modi government determined to go ahead with the passage of triple talaq bill in Parliament, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) will decide its future course of action on the issue at its crucial meeting here this week.

The three-day-long general body meeting of the apex body of Indian Muslims, beginning on February 9, will discuss the issue and evolve a strategy for protection of Muslim Personal Law.

The triple talaq bill and the Babri Masjid case, which is coming up for hearing in the Supreme Court from February 8, top the agenda of the crucial meeting to be presided over by AIMPLB chief Moulana Rabey Hasani Nadvi, AIMPLB sources told IANS.

AIMPLB, which was set up in 1972 and represents all Islamic schools of thought, will pass a Hyderabad Resolution, spelling out the roadmap for the next one year.

Both the executive at its meeting on the first day and the general body over the next two days will discuss triple talaq issue bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha in the last session and is likely to come up in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing budget session.

The meeting is expected to take a decision on the proposal to introduce a new provision in its model nikahnama (marriage contract) in which the man has to commit that he will not give instant triple talaq. The board believes that this amendment will help in dissuading men from giving triple talaq (in one sitting), considered as the worst form of divorce among Muslims.

The board has termed the bill, which criminalised triple talaq, as an interference in Muslim Personal Law. It is of the view that the rate of Muslim men divorcing their wives through triple talaq is very low and even this practice can be curbed by creating awareness.

The board will review the progress made in "Islah-e-Moashira", or the country-wide campaign for reforms in Muslim society, aimed at creating awareness against social evils like dowry and triple talaq

The board will take stock of the cases relating to Muslim Personal Law pending in various courts and discuss how it can implead itself to protect the Sharia.

It will also discuss effective use of social media platforms to inform people about its activities and create public awareness.

Nearly 600 prominent Muslim leaders including religious scholars, heads of various Muslim organisations, politicians, lawyers, academicians and other eminent personalities from different walks of life will attend the conclave.

The 51-member executive, including five women, will meet in the evening of February 9 to ratify the minutes of the previous general body meeting held at Kolkata in 2016. Secretary-General Moulana Syed Wali Rahmani will brief the members on the board's activities since the previous executive held in September last year.

The general body meeting will be attended by both the board members and invitees. The board has 102 founding members and 149 general members. They include 30 women.

The meet will also discuss and approve the annual budget. There will also be a debate on the funds required for fighting the legal cases.

All committees of the board including panels on the Babri Masjid, 'Islah-e-Muashira', the legal committee and the women's wing will present their reports.

Arrangements are in full swing for the meet at Deccan College of Medical Sciences run by the family of MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. The Hyderabad MP, who is the chairman of the reception committee for the meeting, and his younger brother and MIM leader in Telangana assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi are personally supervising the arrangements.

Elaborate arrangements for the meeting has been made at the newly-constructed indoor stadium of the college.

The three-day conclave will conclude with a massive public meeting on the night of February 11 at Darussalam, the headquarters of MIM.