A statue of B R Ambedkar (image used for representational purpose only)

MATHURA: A statue of B R Ambedkar was disfigured allegedly by unidentified persons in the Ambedkar Park near the Moti Enclave colony here, an official said.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Sadar Bazar police station, he added.

In the morning, some residents of the locality found that the statue was disfigured, following which the locals gathered near the park protesting the act, Mathura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kranti Shekhar Singh said.

The protesters were pacified after an FIR was lodged against unidentified people and arrangements were made to bring a new statue from Aligarh, he added.

The situation was under control now, the SDM said, adding that however, as a precautionary measure, police personnel were deployed in the area.