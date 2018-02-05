CHANDIGARH: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Minister Ajit Singh Kohar has passed away in Jalandhar following a heart attack, family sources said on Monday. Kohar was 78.

He was the sitting legislator from Shahkot assembly seat in Jalandhar district.

Family sources said that Kohar felt uneasiness after having dinner and was rushed to a private hospital in Jalandhar, around 155 km from here, where doctors declared him dead.

He remained Minister for Transport in the Akali Dal-BJP alliance government in the state from 2007-2012.

Kohar won his Shahkot seat in the assembly polls held in 2017 despite the Congress sweeping the elections.