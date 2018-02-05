NAGPUR: A major fire broke out at a LED bulb factory in an industrial area in Akola in eastern Maharashtra in the early hours.

The blaze was brought under control by 6.30 in the morning, a fire officer said.

Though no casualties were reported, the factory, Ashlesha Power Control Pvt Ltd, suffered extensive damage, he said.

Fire officer Ramesh Thakre of the Akola Municipal Corporation told PTI that they were informed about the fire around 1.45 am.

"It was a major fire. Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse it. The company is involved in LED bulb assembling and the fire could have been triggered by a short circuit," he said.