NEW DELHI: Assam will get its own version of the World Trade Centre as a 65-storey commercial twin tower in Guwahati will come up soon. The project, touted as the new Trade and Business Gateway for South-East nations, will boost economic inter-linkages by facilitating global trade and investment.

The Centre signed an MoU with the state government for the construction of the rade centre by public sector construction company NBCC.

Officials said the twin towers will be built in a 10.6-acre area which has been provided by the state government. The project will be executed on a self-revenue generating model. It will be equipped with modern amenities, integrated with state-of-the-art IT enabled services.

The eye-catching design of the towers has been inspired by the symbols of Assam such as the one-horned rhino and dhol.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal talked about creating an ecosystem through which the state would prosper. The trade centre, he said, would give a new boost to business in Assam.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs said, “This building is not just an impressive structure but it embodies the spirit of progress, the aspirations of the youth and a world class design. The Twin Towers Trade Centre is going to be not only a symbol of the greatness of Assam, but also a visible manifestation of PM’s Act East Policy.”

“The work on Twin-Tower Trade Centre will commence in July 2018 and the company will make all-out efforts to complete it in three years,” Anoop Kumar Mittal, CMD, NBCC, said.

10.6 acre Area

J1,950 cr Budget

Features

Equipped with modern amenities integrated with state-of-the-art IT enabled services

Will have convention centre, hotel, shopping complex, service apartments, residential zones, museum, cinema halls, basement parking with a capacity of

4,000 cars, multi-layered

security system