SRINAGAR: Militants tonight lobbed a grenade on an Army camp in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, but there was no damage, police said.

The area was cordoned off, the official said.

An Army Captain and three jawans were killed yesterday in heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.