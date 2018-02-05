MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man has been booked under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) in connection with the attack on a police team allegedly by a mob in Khalapar area here, an official said.

Inayat surrendered before a court a few days ago. He was sent to judicial custody. Yesterday, he was booked under the NSA for the violence at Khalapar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anant Dev said.

The police team was attacked on June 27 when they had gone to arrest three men in a cow slaughter case. Four policemen were injured and a police vehicle was damaged in the incident.