HOWRAH: At least 72 people fell ill after a suspected chlorine gas leak at a warehouse in a scrap market in Howrah district, a health official said today.

The incident took place at the godown at the Bajrangbali scrap market yesterday.

Pungent smelling gas from the godown had filled the air, prompting residents to rush out of their homes. The cylinder was then reportedly dumped into the Ganga, a police officer said.

Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH) Dr Bhabani Das said 72 people were rushed to two hospitals with nausea, burning sensation in their eyes and breathlessness.

The symptoms suggested that the gas could be chlorine, the health official said, adding that of the 72, many were discharged after first-aid and 38 people were admitted yesterday.

The 38 people were released today, the CMOH said.

Police said that the matter was being probed to ascertain the composition of the gas.

The owner and workers of the warehouse are absconding, police said.