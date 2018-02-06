GURGAON: The father of a seven-year-old boy, who was allegedly killed inside a private school in the Bhondsi area here, today expressed disappointment over the contents of the chargesheet filed by the CBI at a sessions court here.

Barun Thakur, the victim's father, said the central probe agency had failed to file a strong chargesheet and that it was yet to conclude its probe in the case.

"We are very disappointed. We expected the CBI to file a strong chargesheet," he said.

Thakur's lawyer Sushil Tekriwal said the CBI, being a mature and premier investigating agency of the country, should have concluded its probe in the case.

"It (the CBI) has not named the school management and others for negligence. The CBI should not be influenced by the high and mighty and conclude the probe expeditiously by bringing to book all those responsible," he said.

The lawyer also said the CBI should have named the owners of the school and the officials of the Gurgaon police's Special Investigation Team (SIT).