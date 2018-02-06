WEST BENGAL: A Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) operative was arrested on Tuesday from Sagardighi in West Bengal’s Murshidabad.

The suspect was nabbed in a joint raid conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Special Task Force (STF).

The team also seized 50 detonators, wires batteries and incomplete IEDs from his possession.

Earlier, the Kolkata police STF had arrested two persons namely Mohammad Jiarul and Mohammad Paigambar suspected of having links with the same terror outfit.