LUCKNOW: Stirring the communal cauldron of Kasganj further, senior Samajwadi Party national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav chose to side with minority community on Tuesday claiming that the state government was targeting Muslims in Chandan Gupta’s killing case and that they were being harassed by the administration while the victim lost his life after being hit by a bullet fired by a Hindu. The SP leader was speaking at an event in Mainpuri on Tuesday.

The SP leader continued his diatribe asserting that his party would not tolerate exploitation of minority community at all. “We will not keep silent and let things happen. While taking out Tiranga Yatra through the Muslim dominated locality, the youths of Hindu Yuva Vahini raised objectionable slogans naming the other community,” claimed Yadav alleging that they even forced the residents of Baddunagar to replace the tricolour, which they were going to hoist, with a saffron flag.

Ram Gopal claimed that the high handedness of Hindus prompted the minority community to react and the situation snowballed into a communal clash leading to stone pelting and firing in which Chandan lost his life. “Multiple videos of Republic Day clashes in Kasganj are going viral showing that the bullet which hit Chandan Gupta was fired by a Hindu but the blame has been shifted to Muslims,” claimed the senior SP leader adding that his party would not let injustice happen with any one irrespective of the community.

Notably, communal riots had broken out in Kasganj following a dispute between the members of the two communities over an ‘illegal’ Tiranga Yatra on Republic Day. A person called Chandan Gupta, who was allegedly leading the controversial Tiranga Yatra on a motorbike, got caught in the heavy stone pelting and firing by both the sides receiving a gunshot and losing his life.

However, the SP leader’s remarks have come at a time when communal situation of the affected district is volatile. The political observers see it as Ram Gopal’s bid to polarise communities on religious lines in favour of Samajwadi Party by donning the cap of Muslim messiah yet again ahead of 2019 general elections.

On the contrary, his Muslim victimization theory has left his own party red face especially when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had been treading very cautiously over Kasganj seeking justice for victim Chandan Gupta. Akhilesh had demanded a compensation of Rs 50-lakh for his aggrieved family.

By giving the statement divergent to his party line, Ram Gopal, on one hand rattled party cadre, on the other, he has given opponents an opportunity to charge the SP with Muslim appeasement by shielding anti- social elements of minority community involved in the clashes.

Moreover, when SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has been trying hard to shed his party's pro-Muslim image wooing the majority community by installing huge statue of Lord Krishna in Safai, the remarks by party Rajya Sabha member have forced many in political circles to believe that it was a deliberate attempt by SP insiders to damage its prospects in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Ram Gopal had raised the issue in Rajya Sabha on February 2, and he was seconded by another SP RS MP Naresh Agarwal.

Meanwhile, in Lucknow, the family of Kasganj victim Chandan Gupta met CM Yogi Adityanath who heard them patiently and assured all help.