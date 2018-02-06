SAGAR: Two accused were arrested after a group of miscreants attacked a police post in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district injuring two policemen.

The incident took place on late Sunday night, wherein the accused pelted stones and broke the window panes, furniture and glasses of police vehicles parked outside the building.

The two accused were identified as Nanu Pandey and Sonu.

According to the police, the cause of the attack was the ongoing drive against the illicit liquor trade in Sagar.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.