JAMMU: A legislator of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) today displayed a banner in the Legislative Assembly to seek rehabilitation of the people affected by the closure of the toll post at Lower Munda along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

In an order issued yesterday, the government has abolished toll post at Lower Munda in Qazigund area of south Kashmir.

The PDP MLA and former minister, Syed Farooq Andrabi, said over 500 people including 200 shopkeepers who were earning their livelihood were rendered jobless by the decision and the government should take necessary measures for their rehabilitation.

Several opposition members of the National Conference and the Congress members stood from their seat in support of the PDP MLA.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister A R Veeri said the government has taken note of the issue and would look into it.