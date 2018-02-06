PATNA: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat began his 10-day Bihar tour on Monday, prompting the RJD and the Congress to accuse chief minister Nitish Kumar of helping the RSS turn the state into “another Nagpur”.

Bhagwat will hold two meetings with RSS and BJP functionaries in Muzaffarpur and Patna on February 11 and 12, said sources. He is likely to hold discussions with farmers and functionaries of agriculture-related organisations on issues such as increasing agricultural productivity.

“It is no secret that RSS is an organisation that seeks to implement ‘Manuvaad’ (the principles of Manu). These frequent visits by Mohan Bhagwat are a part of Sangh Parivar’s well-thought conspiracy,” said RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwari. “The government has started kneeling down to the RSS whims. Soon, RSS will approve Nitish Kumar’s governance agenda.”

Senior Congress leader Prem Chandra Mishra said Bhagawat’s frequent visits aim at pushing Bihar into the fire of communalism. “A 10-day tour means laying the ground to turn Bihar into another Nagpur. ”

But BJP spokesperson Prem Ranjan Patel shot back, saying that the people opposing the Sangh head’s visit were steeped in ‘narrow thinking’ and engaged in vote-bank politics.