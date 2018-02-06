NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on February 12 a plea by PETA seeking to prohibit the buffalo race -- Kambala -- that is held in Karnataka during festivities that coincide with the Pongal celebrations.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud on Tuesday agreed to hear the plea by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) as the NGO's lawyer, Arunima Kedia, mentioned the matter for an early hearing.

Kedia told the court that the Karnataka government had issued an ordinance conferring sanctity to Kambala, which has since lapsed.

The court was told that a Bill backing Kambala was passed by the Karnataka Assembly and was pending assent by the President.

A bench of Chief Justice Misra and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman had on December 12, 2017, asked the Karnataka government to respond to the PETA plea in three weeks and gave another two weeks to the NGO to file a rejoinder.