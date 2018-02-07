JODHPUR: In a major relief to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has been facing opposition from the Rajput community for his period film "Padmaavat", the Rajasthan High Court today quashed an FIR against him and two lead actors of the film, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

Justice Sandeep Mehta, while ordering to quash the FIR against the three, said the film depicted the glory of Rajput queen Padmini and that there was nothing in it, which could be described as distortion of historical facts and which could hurt the sentiments of a particular community, as alleged in the complaint.

In his order, Justice Mehta said the film depicted the glorious history of Rajasthan. Citing the Supreme Court order, allowing the film to be released, the judge said the Rajasthan government should ensure adequate security arrangements in the state for its release.

Bhansali's lawyer Nishant Bora said earlier, the court had refused to pass any order on Bhansali's plea to quash the FIR, before watching the film.

Yesterday, a special screening was organised for Justice Mehta at a multiplex here.

There was a heavy police deployment on the court premises today in view of the decision on Bhansali's plea.