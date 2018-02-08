NEW DELHI: Jagdish Tytler has filed a police complaint against Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK, accusing him of circulating a "doctored" video clip showing the Congress leader, a police official said today.

Tytler, an accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, filed the complaint at Kapashera police station in south-west Delhi. He has also separately complained to the cyber cell of Delhi Police in connection with the circulation of the video.

"A complaint has been received from Tytler and we are looking into it," the official said.

In a press conference on Monday, Singh released a video clip of a purported sting operation recorded in 2011, showing Tytler in conversation with a few people. He claimed he had received the video from an unidentified sender on February 3.

Manjit Singh had demanded Tytler's arrest on the basis of the video clip.

The video clip circulated by Manjit Singh are completely "false and doctored", Tytler said, calling the it an attempt to tarnish his image and reputation.

"In the press conference, the accused (Manjit Singh and others) played the video clip and falsely stated that I have confessed to having killed hundreds of Sikhs in the 1954 riots in Delhi," the Congress leader said in his police complaint.

BJP national secretary RP Singh also has filed a police complaint against Tytler on the basis of the said video clip.