Security personnel during a search operation after an attack on SMHS hospital in Srinagar. (PTI)

JAMMU: S K Mishra, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Prisons, was shunted out today, days after a Pakistani terrorist in custody staged a daring escape from the SMHS hospital in Srinagar.

Mishra was transferred and posted as Chairman-cum-Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Police Housing Corporation, a Jammu and Kashmir government order said.

The decision to transfer Mishra was made at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Dilbag Singh, a 1987 batch IPS officer, replaced him.

Singh was Commandant General, Home Guards/Civil Defence/State Disaster Response Force, Jammu and Kashmir.

Mishra's transfer comes just two days after 22-year-old Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Mohammed Naveed Jhatt staged a daring escape from SMHS Hospital with the help of two other terrorists.