JAIPUR: Congress members and an independent MLA today created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly and boycotted the Question Hour after a question related to the agriculture department was transferred to the cooperative department.

The question about loan waiver for farmers asked by independent MLA Nandkishor Maharia was listed on the first number in a list of questions.

However, as soon as the House began at 11 am, Speaker Kailash Meghwal said the question was transferred to the cooperative department and the answer would be given when questions for the department are listed.

Maharia and Congress members created an uproar over the issue.

Deputy Leader of Opposition Ramesh Meena protested in the Well of the House and staged a dharna. He was joined by Congress MLA Sukhram.

The speaker asked Congress whip Govind Dotasara to maintain decorum but the members stormed into the Well and demanded a loan waiver for farmers.

After a brief uproar, Congress MLAs and the independent MLA Maharia boycotted the House.

Speaker Meghwal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rajendra Rathore condemned the behaviour of the opposition members.

"The government was ready to answer the question when it is the day for the cooperative department but they behaved liked this, used unparliamentary language and boycotted (the session). The House condemns this," Rathore said.

The speaker also condemned the opposition's behavior.