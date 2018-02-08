MUMBAI: A fire broke out in a building in suburban Malad this morning, leaving two residents injured, civic officials said.

"Our fire control room got a call about flames emanating from flat No 601 in Sai Sadan building in Malad (West) at 6.44 am. Fire brigade personnel were immediately sent to the spot," said an official from the disaster management unit of the BMC.

"Our personnel reached the spot and doused the flames.

They found that two residents of the building were injured and shifted them to a nearby hospital in Malwani," he added.

The injured, Nilofer Sheikh (32) and Ikra (6), are in a stable condition, the official said, adding the cause of the blaze was not yet known.

The building was developed by the Maharashtra Housing and Development Authority (Mhada), a state-run body.