SHILLONG: The nomination papers of 377 candidates have been cleared after scrutiny for the February 27 Assembly elections in Meghalaya, chief electoral officer F R Kharkongor said today.

The scrutiny of nomination papers of a total of 443 candidates who filed their papers for the elections was held today at the respective offices of Returning Officers, in which 377 candidates were found eligible till 7 pm, Kharkongor told PTI.

Of these, 344 were male candidates and 33 female candidates contesting for the 60 seats.

The last day for withdrawal of nomination papers has been fixed on February 12 while polling will be held on February 27 and the counting will be done on March 3.

The term of the current assembly ends on March 6.

Three candidates whose applications were rejected in the Garo Hills region were of the North East India Development Party (NEIDP) and the Aam Aadmi Party after they failed to mandatory produce required number of proposers and seconders.

NEIDP candidate Arelitha K Sangma from Selsella was rejected as she failed to produce ten proposers for her candidature.

Rajabala candidate of the AAP Milson Sangma also was rejected on similar grounds. The number of proposers is mandatory for contesting from a non recognized party, elections officials said.

The NEIDP and the AAP are not recognized parties in Meghalaya.

Both Arelitha and Milson were able to introduce only a single proposer for their names losing out on contesting from their respective seats.

In South West Garo Hills district, NEIDP candidate Serazul H Kharkongor's papers was also rejected for failing to produce his election expenses.

Kharkongor had contested the 2013 elections from the Tikrikilla in West Garo Hills. This time he had wanted to test his grit against the chief minister Mukul Sangma's wife Dikkanchi D Shira.