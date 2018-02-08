SHILLONG: A total of 443 candidates have filed papers for the 60 constituencies in Meghalaya after end of filing of nominations today, chief electoral officer F R Kharkongor said.

The 443 candidates include 59 of the Congress, 53 of the NPP and 47 contestants of the BJP besides other regional parties and Independents, Kharkongor told PTI.

Meghalaya will go to poll on February 27 along with Nagaland.

Result will come on March 3 along with Nagaland and Tripura.

The CEO said the election department will scrutinize the nominations tomorrow and the candidates who wish to withdraw are expected to do so by February 12, the last day of withdrawal.

Both the ruling Congress and the BJP, which drew a blank in the last assembly elections in the state, have expressed optimism that they will form the next government garnering maximum number of seats.

BJP which has government in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh is making a sincere efforts to increase its footprint in three states going to poll this month.

The National Peoples' Party which has put their best bet in Manipur and in the upcoming Nagaland poll, have also campaigned for a "change" to root the corrupt Congress.

The regional parties, the United Democratic Party and the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party which forged a pre-poll alliance has also exuded confidence of the people acceptance and their rejection of the national parties.