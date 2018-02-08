MAYURBHANJ: A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped in Pathuri Panchayat of Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The incident took place on Tuesday night after which the victim's father filed a complaint against three people from the village out of whom one was identified as Surendra Nayak.

According to primary information, victim's father along with the three accused, were drinking at his house.

Few hours later, two accused left for their home but Surendra pretending to be drunk stayed there.

Reportedly, the victim was kidnapped from her house to a nearby paddy field while she was asleep.

She was left in the field in an unconscious condition where she was noticed by a villager who was passing by.

The person informed the police immediately and rescued the victim.

The police officials said Surendra's clothes were found at the crime spot.

On the basis of the complaint by the victim's father, Surendra Nayak was arrested for further investigation.