NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court today directed a Rohini-based institution, where girls and women were allegedly kept in confinement, to immediately remove the word 'vishwavidyalaya' from its name.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar observed that the use of the word 'vishwavidyalaya' by the ashram was completely contrary to the law and does not fall in the ambit of UGC norms.

It said the ashram was not a 'vishwavidyalaya' or university as defined under the University Grants Commission Act and it cannot, therefore, continue to represent itself as one.

The high court also directed the CBI to take all steps available under the law to secure presence of Rohini ashram founder Virender Dev Dixit who has not joined the probe since January.

"Writ petition makes serious allegations against Virender Dev Dixit who is stated to be heading the institution and criminality has been pointed in the functioning of the 'Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya'.

"In view of the above there is extreme urgency to restrain the usage of word vishwavidyalaya. The ashram is directed to forthwith remove the expression 'vishwavidyalaya'

and university," the bench said.

The CBI had earlier told the High Court that a look out circular (LOC) has been issued against Dixit who allegedly kept girls and women confined at an ashram founded by him in the national capital.

The bench was hearing a PIL in which various allegations have been made by an NGO which claimed that girls and women were illegally confined at the "spiritual university" in Rohini.