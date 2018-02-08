THANE, MAHARASHTRA: Two more people, one of them an expert in solving cyber crimes, have been arrested in connection with the call data records (CDR) racket busted here a few days ago, a police official said.

Jasprit Singh Marwah (27) and Ajinkya Nagargoje (30) were arrested from Pune on Tuesday night, DCP (Crime) Abishek Trimukhe told reporters last evening.

With this, the number of people who have landed behind bars in connection with the racket has gone up to nine. These include Rajani Pandit, said to be the first woman detective of the country.

Marwah had fraudulently used the official email address of the Yavatmal Superintendent of Police and obtained as many as 11 CDRs, police said.

He used to assist the police department in solving cyber crimes, they said.

Nagargoje was a backend office employee of a telecom service provider, police said.

Pandit's name had cropped up after four private detectives, arrested earlier in connection with the case, had revealed her alleged involvement in the racket, they said.

The racket revolved around private detectives illegally procuring CDRs of certain people and selling them to their clients.