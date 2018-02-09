PORT BLAIR: The state president of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Andaman and Nicobar Islands Mr. Vishal Jolly has urged the Lt. Governor A&N Islands and Director of CBI for CBI investigation on A&N State Cooperative Bank’s gold loan misappropriation case.

The letters state that the bank misused the hard earned money of poor and middle-class people as 134 fake gold loans were file against the bank.

“The bank authorities are pointing to the appraiser as the culprit, which looks like a cooked up story. To find the real master-mind involved in this scam, and to get back the public money from the culprits and to stop such scams in A&N Islands forever,” Mr. Jolly mentioned in his letter requesting CBI to take up the case and also appealed to the LG to help in the process so that the investigation is carried out by the CBI.

Earlier similar demand was raised during a press conference organized by Mr. Vishal Jolly recently and on reply to that press conference the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank had called another Press Conference to refute all allegations.

Earlier based on a complaint lodged by the Andaman and Nicobar State Cooperative Bank, few FIRs were lodged in various police stations in Andaman regarding suspected misappropriation in Gold Loan distribution in the bank.

Till now the Andaman and Nicobar Police has arrested two accused in this case. During sustained interrogation of main accused Kalishwaran, the authorized Gold appraiser of ANSCB, involvement of other accused was revealed.

But it seems BJP is not happy with present investigation and considering the coming Lok Sabha Election the BJP is now demanding CBI inquiry.

As per ANSCB in 2014-15 total 5463 cases gold loans were issued worth Rs. 36 crores, in which 4089 cases were appraised by the same appraiser, who is the main accused in this case. The total worth of these 4089 gold loan cases is Rs. 27.85 crores. Out of this entire cases only in 134 cases fake gold were used and value of these 134 cases is Rs. 5.28 crores, in which Rs. 3.63 crores is principal amount while Rs. 1.65 crore is the interest amount.