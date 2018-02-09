NEW DELHI: Indian Air Force Group Captain Arun Marwah facing espionage charges has been arrested and is undergoing questioning by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, sources today said.

Marwah was handed over to the Special Cell's northern range on Wednesday after being interrogated for nearly 10 days by the counter intelligence wing of the IAF, a senior police official said.

He has been booked under the Official Secrets Act (OSA) provisions and five days police custody has been granted by the court for questioning him, he said.

Arun Marwah

(Twitter Photo: ANI)

Marwah, who was posted at the Air Force headquarters, was allegedly leaking classified documents to a woman through WhatsApp. He had befriended her through Facebook in December last year, the official said.

As per the complaint filed against Marwah by the Air Force, he was caught by the counter intelligence wing after he was found carrying a high-end phone at the headquarters, which are banned there.

The counter intelligence wing is also probing whether he was part of any larger espionage ring.

The IAF officially did not comment on the matter.

Punishment under the Official Secrets Act entails a jail term of up to seven years.