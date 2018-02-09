Bhutan steals the show

It is being said that Assam could not project itself the way it should have at the recently-held Global Investors’ Summit, Advantage Assam, in Guwahati. The state is known for its diverse culture and languages, and Guwahati is at the heart of it. Despite the diversity, there is a sense of security as people coexist peacefully. However, neither the diverse culture nor the tourism potential was highlighted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the summit, spoke more about India and less about Assam and the north-east. However, his Bhutan counterpart Tshering Tobgay marketed the Himalayan nation by talking about peace, stability, GDP and the power sector in front of global investors and business leaders.

Guwahati-Singapore flight on the cards

Guwahati is to be connected with Singapore by an air service. The Royal Bhutan government has taken a decision to operate a flight on the Thimpu-Guwahati-Singapore sector. Currently, Bhutan’s Druk Air operates a flight between Thimpu and Bangkok via the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati. The Guwahati airport, which is the north-east’s only international airport, is set to be the centre for the UDAN scheme in the region and Asean . According to Dharmendra Kumar Karma, regional executive director of Airports Authority of India, airports in Jorhat and Tezpur in Assam will also be developed under the UDAN scheme.

Rhino dies at Guwahati Zoo

The Assam State Zoo-cum-Botanical Garden, widely known as Guwahati Zoo, lost a rhino on Monday. Bishnu, aged about 33 years, died as he had problems expelling body waste. The animal underwent surgery two years ago as his rectum had come out and it had to be reinserted. However, he never recovered fully. “Bishnu stopped eating because he could not defecate properly. He survived on saline for two months and finally he gave up. He fathered two rhinos – Sanathan and Pari,” divisional forest officer Tejas Mariswamy told The New Indian Express. The zoo now has six rhinos – three males and as many females.

Cops’ swachh appeal to city residents

The police have appealed to Guwahati residents to keep the city clean. Police Commissioner Hiren Nath laments that despite several initiatives the civic authorities have been unable to keep the city clean. “Efforts are always made to keep the city clean, but people who have the habit of chewing betel leaf throw litter. This is your city, so please keep it clean,” Nath said. Guwahati was spruced up ahead of the recently-held Global Investors’ Summit. Stating that the city was being beautified at 60 places, the police commissioner said the beautification work would be constantly monitored.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com