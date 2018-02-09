SRINAGAR: Normal life in Kashmir was affected due to a strike called by separatists to press for the return of mortal remains of Parliament attack convict Mohammad Afzal Guru on his fifth death anniversary today even as authorities imposed restructions in parts of the city and Sopore town.

Shops and other business establishments remained closed in most parts of Kashmir due to the strike called by Joint Resistance Leadership.

Public transport remained off the roads but some private vehicles could be seen on some routes in the civil lines area of the city, officials said.

They said authorities imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in seven police station areas of the city Khanyar, Kralkhud, Maharajgunj, Maisuma, Nowhata, Rainawari and Safakadal -- as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

"Restrictions have also been imposed the Sopore town (Guru's native town) to thwart any attempts at distrubing law and order there," the officials said.

Separatist leaders Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, under the banner of JLR, had called for a shutdown to protest Guru's hanging and to press for their demand for the return of his mortal remains.

Guru was hanged on this day in 2013 following his conviction in the 2001 Parliament Attack case. His body was buried inside Tihar jail in the national capital.