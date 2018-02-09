SRINAGAR: A youth, who had received specialised arms training in Pakistan, on Friday surrendered before the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an official statement, Imran Farooq Para, resident of Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, was initially motivated to join terrorist ranks and moved to Pakistan on visa through the Wagah Border to get weapons training.

The training was imparted under the aegis of Hanzallah Adnan and Malik Saab of the Lashkar-e-Taiba on various small arms and improvised explosive devices.