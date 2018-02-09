SRINAGAR: Police on Thursday said four people involved in the escape of Pakistani terrorist Naveed from a hospital in Srinagar have been arrested and disclosed that the conspiracy to free the captured LeT ultra was hatched four months ago in Central Jail.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Munir Khan told the Press that a SIT constituted to probe the escape found that five people including three militants and two Over Ground Workers (OWGs) were involved in the conspiracy.

“Because of some scientific evidence, we were able to identify the accused. Of the five accused, four including two militants, Shakeel and Tika Khan, and two overground workers, Tajamul and Shafi Wani, have been arrested,” Khan said.

Meanwhile, a picture of Naveed with top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Saddar Paddar went viral on social media on Thursday.

“During the investigations, it has been found that Tika Khan was a frequent visitor to Central Jail, Srinagar, and was in contact with Naveed. He visited Central Jail on different pretexts. Naveed and gang members were in contact using multiple devices,” the ADGP.