Many fall ill after suspected food poisoning in Chittorgarh
By ANI | Published: 09th February 2018 08:50 AM |
Last Updated: 09th February 2018 08:50 AM
CHITTORGARH: 12 people, including five children fell ill after consuming food at an event in Binota Village of Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh.
The incident took place on Thursday, wherein the victims were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.
They are said to be in a stable condition, the officials said.
An investigation has been conducted to identify the cause.