LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh government informed the Legislative Council today that there had been no death of 'shiksha mitras' or teaching assistants during their protests over various demands.

The government was, however, asked by Legislative Council Chairman Ramesh Yadav to verify a list of 104 'shiksha mitras'

who had allegedly died during protests, and take appropriate action.

The list was presented by Samajwadi Party legislator Anand Bhadauria.

Raising the issue during Question Hour, Bhadauria asked the government how many 'shiksha mitras' had lost their lives while participating in protests and agitations.

In reply, Basic Education Minister Anupama Jaiswal said, "As per the information provided by the district basic education officers, no 'shiksha mitra' had died while participating in the protests. The government has given age relaxation and weightage to the 'shiksha mitras' in recruitment examination of teachers."

The Samajwadi Party legislator, on a supplementary question, said he had information that 104 'shiksha mitras' or teaching assistants for primary classes in government schools had died during the protests and asked if the government would confirm the list and give compensation.