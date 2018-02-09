PATNA: RJD would approach the Election Commission to seek disqualification of Union Minister Giriraj Singh from Lok Sabha for allegedly concealing 3.5 cottah of land grabbed by him in the 2014 general elections affidavit.

RJD Vice President Shivanand Tiwary said that the party was seeking legal opinion on the issue and would move EC at the earliest preferably within a month.

Singh, BJP MP from Nawada, and who is Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, has landed in a soup after being named in a case of grabbing of land belonging to a dalit in his native Bihar.

An FIR was lodged against Singh and 32 others with Danapur police station here on February 2 by the order of a Special SC&ST court.

"We (RJD) will request the Election Commission to disqualify him (Giriraj) from the membership (of Lok Sabha) for concealing details of property in his affidavit which he had grabbed," Tiwary told reporters at RJD state headquarters here.

"In his affidavit filed by him (Giriraj) during 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he (Giriraj) has not mentioned the property which he has grabbed from a person belonging to scheduled caste. RJD will soon take it (this issue) to the Election Commission and file a complain with it on the basis of sale deed (which showed that Giriraj had fraudulently grabbed land in his name)," the RJD Vice President said.

Tiwary, who was accompanied by party spokesman and MLA Shakti Singh Yadav, alleged that Giriraj Singh fradulently got registered 3.5 cottah of land belonging to one Ram Narayan Prasad in his name through two separate land deeds.

The minister got two cottah of land registered in his name in 2008 while another piece of 1.5 cottah was registered in 2012, the RJD leader alleged.

Ram Narayan Prasad, who retired from Jharkhand government in 2006, got to know that the said land was no more registered in his name in 2010 when he had gone to deposit land rent for the said land, the RJD Vice President said adding that not only this, Prasad was abused by his caste name by the land grabbers.

The police should have lodged an FIR and would have filed either a closure report or charge sheet after carrying out investigation into the case but police did not act for six months, Tiwary said and charged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Sushil Kumar Modi for non registration of FIR.

The police officer lodged the FIR in order to evade the contempt proceedings against him, he claimed.

The leader of Lalu Prasad's RJD asked why Giriraj Singh, who has been made accused number 25, was not speaking on the issue instead of saying that he would speak only after going through the FIR.