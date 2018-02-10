SRINAGAR: At a time when the security personnel were engaged in heavy gunfight with Jaish-e-Mohammad fidayeen inside an army camp in Jammu, a lawmaker of opposition National Conference and former Assembly Speaker Mohammad Akbar Lone has stirred a controversy by chanting pro-Pakistan slogans in the State Assembly on Saturday.

Lone chanted pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly after the ruling BJP members chanted anti-Pakistan slogans after the fidayeen attack on army camp in Jammu in which four people including two JCOs have been killed so far.

After the Assembly met in the morning, Speaker Kavinder Gupta, who is BJP MLA, alleged the presence of Rohingya Muslim refugees near army camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu, led to fidayeen attack on the army camp.

He said the Rohingya Muslims presence in the area poses security threat and there is possibility of their involvement in the attack.

Amidst his statement, BJP members chanted anti-Pakistan slogans to lodge their protest against the fidayeen attack on army camp.

Lone, who is NC MLA from Sonawari and former Speaker, stood from his chair and chanted pro-Pakistan slogans to counter BJP MLAs, who were shouting anti-Pakistan slogans.

“I am a Muslim first. My sentiments were hurt when they (BJP MLAs) were shouting anti-Pakistan slogans. I raised pro-Pakistan slogans to counter them and put my point of view on Speaker’s remarks. The Roghinya Muslims are refugees,” Lone told reporters outside the Assembly.

Speaker, however, defended his statement, saying he lives in the constituency where Rohingya Musims are living. “The government also accepted that they are security threat after receiving complaints from the people. We have to take serious note of Rohingya presence in Jammu”.

Reacting to NC leader chanting pro-Pakistan slogans, NC president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah said the entire party is of the unequivocal stand that Lone has spoken out of turn and his slogans in the Legislative Assembly are completely unacceptable to the party.

He said the NC MLA should not forget that he belongs to a party that rejected the two nation theory and he should also remember the oath he swears in the name of God at the beginning of his terms.

“The party disowns and condemns his remarks,” he added.