AGARTALA: Eight persons, including two police officials, were injured in a clash between workers of ruling CPI(M) and Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT), a BJP poll ally, at Takarjala assembly constituency, 28 km from here today, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Police Control) Pradip De said, when the ruling CPI(M) candidate, Ramendra Debbarma from Takarjala constituency was campaigning at Brahmabari area of the constituency a group of IPFT supporters attacked their convoy by brick bating and by batons.

The CPI(M) workers also retaliated and a clash ensued as a result of which eight persons were injured including Officer in-charge of Amarendranagar police outpost - Bharat Debbarma and Sub-Inspector Ringrai Halam.

The duo was shifted to Gobind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital at Agartala later.

Tripura assembly elections is scheduled for February 18.

Superintendent of Police (West Tripura) Abhijit Saptarshi and Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) K.V. Sreejesh rushed to the hospital to visit the injured cops.

Four CPI(M) workers, two IPFT supporters and two police officials were injured in the clash and were admitted at Takarjala hospital.

On the issue, CPI(M) Bishalgarh district committee secretary, Gora Chakraborty alleged that BJP and IPFT were behind the attack.

“Their unholy alliance has been trying to intimidate common people for quite some time now. They have realized that given a free and fair election, they would face defeat”, he said.

IPFT general secretary Mewar Kumar Jamatia in reaction said allegations against his party supporters were ‘outright lies’.

He claimed CPI(M) filed ‘false police complaints’ against IPFT workers over the clashes today to defame the indigenous party.