NEW DELHI: The Congress showed restraint saying it would not comment on the ongoing anti-terror operation at the Sunjuwan Army camp in Jammu but reminded PM Modi that he had tried to derive political mileage during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

“Congress will not comment on the ongoing operation in Sunjuwan,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

“We will not play politics unlike PM Modi who reached Mumbai to address a press conference during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks,” he said.

Declaring its support for the government and the Army, the Congress urged the prime minister to personally supervise the anti-terror operation so that the security forces could give a befitting response to its sponsor Pakistan.

“We appeal to the PM to personally supervise the operation from where ever he is so that those behind it are eliminated,” said Surjewala.

PM Modi is visiting West Asia.

The Congress reminded the government how Pakistan and its intelligence agency ISI have been exporting terror to India for long saying that as many as 342 soldiers have been killed in various such attacks in Gudaspur, Udhampur, Uri, Pampore, Nagrota and Kupwara areas in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab bordering Pakistan.

The Congress in the past has been slamming PM Modi over the centre’s handling of the country’s defence.