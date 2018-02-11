CHANDIGARH: The Army should be given a "free hand" to deal with those fomenting trouble in the Kashmir Valley, VHP international working president Pravin Togadia said today.

Togadia made the remarks while addressing a gathering of VHP workers here.

"In Kashmir even our forces are not safe, then what to talk of safety of citizens there. I have given a suggestion that those who pelt stones at our Army, the Army should be given orders to bombard those. The Army should be given a free hand to deal with the problem," he told reporters.

Referring to 1971 Indo-Pak war, Togadia praised the then prime minister Indira Gandhi's bold leadership.

"I have said it is time to fight a war against Pakistan.

If Indira Gandhi could bifurcate Pakistan into two then and take more than 90,000 Pakistani soldiers as prisoners of war, now it is time to break Pakistan into five parts and capture one lakh Pak soldiers.

"What I am saying is that because of Pakistan our soldiers are dying every other day, the Army should be given orders to declare war against Pakistan and break that country into five parts," Togadia said.

When asked to comment on a senior lawmaker of the National Conference (NC) raising Pro-Pakistan slogans in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Togadia said, "he should be arrested and courts should hang him so that in future no one dares to raise pro-Pakistan slogans in this country".

Notably, the NC has already distanced itself from Lone's sloganeering which had come at a time when the operation to flush out terrorists from the Sunjwan camp in Jammu was underway.

Togadia demanded that Mehbooba Mufti led government in J&K should be dismissed for being "anti-forces".

"Mehbooba government should be dismissed as it orders FIRs against our soldiers. We do not want such a government. I also want to ask what is the compulsion (of the coalition partner BJP) to support this (PDP led) government," he said.

Togadia reiterated that people had voted NDA to power for building Ram temple in Ayodhya, and not for making laws on triple talaq.

"Further, I want to warn Hindus of this country that a conspiracy to have a mosque built besides the temple at the site is going on," he alleged.

When asked if Togadia will support Modi government in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he replied, "polls are not my issue".

"My issue is safety and security of our country and its citizens, respect for our soldiers, my issue is jobs for 10 crore youths, affordable and quality education to our children, my issue is debt-free farmer, whosoever fulfills these I will welcome. However, these are issues which still remain..," he said.

To another question, Togadia said that on Valentine's day, youths have the right to express their feelings in whatever way they want without violating any law of the land and no one has any business to harass them under any garb.